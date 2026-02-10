Gauteng Legislature Condemns Illegal Mining Surge in Bekkersdal

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has strongly condemned the escalating activities of illegal mining in Bekkersdal, warning that the practice has pushed the community into a state of lawlessness marked by violence, fear and organised crime.

In a statement, the committee said it was “deeply concerned and unequivocal” in its condemnation of illegal mining, noting that associated criminal activity has reached alarming levels.

Rising Violence Linked to Illegal Mining

The committee expressed grave concern over violent crimes linked to illegal mining operations, including a mass shooting at an illegal tavern in December, where 21 people were shot and nine killed.

Members were also briefed on a more recent shooting incident in which an alleged zama zama (illegal miner) was shot and wounded during night-time gunfire in the area.

According to the committee, illegal mining has further fuelled a surge in kidnappings in Bekkersdal.

“Following illegal mineral transactions, victims are reportedly followed to their homes, where family members are abducted and ransoms demanded,” the statement said.

The committee added that in cases where ransoms are not paid, victims are brutally murdered, intensifying fear and contributing to the sharp rise in violent crime in the community.

Oversight Visit Exposes Policing Challenges

The committee undertook an oversight visit to the Bekkersdal Police Station on Friday to assess operational challenges faced by law enforcement.

During the visit, members identified serious shortcomings undermining effective policing, including:

Critical shortages of resources

Poor and inadequate infrastructure

Overcrowding and unsuitable facilities

Of particular concern was the use of a facility originally intended as a satellite police station, which is now operating as a fully-fledged station despite being ill-equipped for the scale of criminal activity in the area.

“The facility is small, overcrowded and wholly unsuitable for the severity of criminality in Bekkersdal, negatively impacting both police morale and their ability to fight crime effectively,” the committee said.

Call for Urgent Action

The Portfolio Committee said it would engage relevant authorities to address the identified challenges, with a focus on:

Infrastructure upgrades

Improved resource allocation

Strengthening operational capacity

Reaffirming its commitment to public safety, the committee said decisive action was needed to restore order and dismantle illegal mining networks.

“The people of Bekkersdal deserve to live without fear,” the statement concluded. “The committee will continue to exercise robust oversight to ensure law enforcement agencies are adequately equipped and supported to decisively protect the community.”