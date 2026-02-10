Supreme Court Declines to Reveal Dissent Details in CIC Appointments

The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that it would not compel the disclosure of the leader of opposition's dissent note regarding the appointment of the Chief Information Commissioner and other officials of the Central Information Commission (CIC).

Following the Centre's confirmation that all vacant positions in the CIC have been filled, the Supreme Court instructed the government to submit a status report in line with its 2019 decision. The court also addressed the issue of vacant posts in State Information Commissions (SICs), urging states to expedite the selection process.

Despite calls for transparency by Advocate Prashant Bhushan, who demanded disclosure of applicant details, the court maintained that the current proceedings aimed only to ensure that vacancies are filled. The court granted a two-month period for states to complete appointments, considering the high backlog of cases.