Judge Falls Victim to Rs 6 Lakh Investment Scam via Social Media

A recent case of online investment fraud has surfaced, involving a judicial officer being duped of Rs 6 lakh under the false promise of a swift profit doubling scheme. The matter came to light when the officer failed to receive the promised returns, prompting legal action.

The victim, drawn by an enticing advertisement on social media, engaged with suspects claiming to represent a reputable investment firm. Persuaded by the fraudulent offer, the victim invested the amount in several installments, only to face refusal when attempting to withdraw the funds.

Superintendent of Police Balbeer Singh confirmed that an FIR has been registered at the Sadar police station in response to the complaint. He also issued a warning about the rising number of online investment scams, advising the public to thoroughly verify any online schemes before investing.

