Fire Incident at Telangana Forensic Lab: Experts Dismiss Allegations of Evidence Loss

Experts from prestigious national institutions, including the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and National Institute of Fire Safety Engineering in Nagpur, have joined the investigation into the recent fire at the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (TGFSL). The probe aims to determine the cause and extent of the damage.

Despite allegations from opposition BRS leaders that sensitive material related to high-profile cases, such as the 2015 cash-for-vote scandal, was destroyed, DGP B Shivadhar Reddy has categorically dismissed these accusations as 'totally false'. Both he and TGFSL Director Shikha Goel have assured the public that no crucial evidence was lost.

Efforts are in progress to assess and retrieve possible damage to databases with expert teams working on server recovery. While some damage occurred to the lab's infrastructure, there were no injuries reported. The 2015 cash-for-vote and phone-tapping cases, previously raised by critics, have been confirmed safe as the evidences were moved elsewhere prior to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)