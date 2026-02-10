Haryana Pioneers Nation's First Policy for Fair Safety

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Tuesday the development of India's first comprehensive policy aimed at regulating fair and adventure rides. This initiative follows a tragic incident at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela where a ride malfunction led to the death of Inspector Jagdish Prasad and injuries to 12 others.

The incident involved a high-speed pendulum ride that collapsed in Faridabad, prompting the Chief Minister to call for a high-level investigation and enforce strict safety measures at public events. Saini assured financial assistance to injured victims and compensation for Prasad's family, including a government job for a family member.

While the amusement area remains closed pending the probe results, the remaining events at the 39th Surajkund Mela will continue as planned. Two individuals, including the ride operator, have been arrested in connection with the mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)