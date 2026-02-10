Left Menu

Delhi Court Acquits Brothers in 2020 Truck Driver Murder Case

A Delhi court acquitted two brothers charged with the 2020 murder of a truck driver due to insufficient evidence. Doubts were raised about witness testimonies and the identification of the accused. The court emphasized that proving assault and death alone is inadequate for conviction without concrete links to the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:17 IST
Delhi Court Acquits Brothers in 2020 Truck Driver Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Delhi court has acquitted two brothers accused of murdering a truck driver in Okhla in 2020, citing insufficient evidence and reasonable doubt in the prosecution's case. The judgment, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agrawal, highlights flaws in the identification of the accused and contradictions in witness testimonies.

The case involved Rakesh Arora and Dheeraj Arora, charged under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, following the death of Krishan Kumar Meena. Meena, from Rajasthan, was allegedly assaulted by two individuals during a search for his missing son in August 2020. Despite 29 witnesses being examined, the court found their accounts unreliable.

All key witnesses failed to identify the accused, and the supposed recovery of a weapon lacked credibility due to contested testimony from an independent witness. The court concluded that the prosecution could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused were responsible, resulting in their acquittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

