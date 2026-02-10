SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2026 Begins in Gurugram, Showcasing 900 Women Entrepreneurs

Haryana’s cyber city Gurugram is once again set to overflow with the vibrant colours of rural India as the grand ‘SARAS Aajeevika Mela-2026’ begins today at Leisure Valley Park Ground, Sector-29.

The national-level fair, being organised from February 10 to February 26, will be inaugurated by the Union Minister of Rural Development and Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in the presence of Ministers of State for Rural Development Dr. Chandrashekhar Pemmasani and Shri Kamlesh Paswan.

The event promises a unique cultural and entrepreneurial experience, offering visitors a glimpse of a vibrant ‘Mini India’ under one roof.

900 Women Entrepreneurs from 28 States Participate

This year’s Saras Mela is witnessing participation from over 900 women entrepreneurs belonging to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across 28 states.

More than 450 stalls have been set up, showcasing India’s rich diversity of rural products, including:

Kashmir’s famed Pashmina shawls

Tamil Nadu’s exquisite silk

Rajasthan’s embroidery and mirror work

Assam’s bamboo and natural fibre crafts

The fair is emerging as a major platform for women-led rural enterprises to connect directly with urban consumers and expand their markets.

SHGs Empowering 10 Crore Women Nationwide

At a press conference during the fair, Ms. Swati Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, highlighted the transformative progress of women’s collectives under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM).

She stated that:

10 crore women are currently organised under SHGs across the country

The Prime Minister’s target of 3 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’ is nearing completion

2.9 crore women had already achieved Lakhpati Didi status by December 2025

“The target will be achieved very soon,” she said.

SHG Loan Repayment Strengthens Banking Confidence

Swati Sharma also underscored the financial discipline of rural women, noting that the NPA of SHGs has dropped to below 2% in many states.

This reflects timely loan repayments and growing financial management skills among women entrepreneurs, strengthening their credibility within the banking system.

Lakhpati Didi Pavilion Highlights Inspiring Journeys

Several women entrepreneurs shared personal success stories at the press conference, describing how they once had no income source but are now:

Supporting their families

Running sustainable businesses

Providing employment to other women

The “Lakhpati Didi Pavilion” at the fair showcases these inspiring journeys of empowerment and resilience.

Senior officials including Dr. Moulishree (NIRDPR), Chiranji Lal Kataria (NRLM District Manager) and other dignitaries were present.

Key Attractions of SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2026

Knowledge and Learning Pavilion

One of the standout innovations this year is the Knowledge and Learning Pavilion, where daily workshops are being held to train women entrepreneurs in:

Packaging and branding

Business proposal preparation

Social media marketing

Market expansion strategies

Special intensive sessions on Logistics and Transportation Management are also being conducted to help rural women transport products safely and affordably to national and international markets.

Visitors are also being introduced to the E-SARAS portal, supported through tie-ups with e-commerce companies, enabling sales to continue beyond the fair.

Live Demo and Learning Experience

The Demo and Live Learning Area offers visitors an immersive experience where they can watch artisans at work, including:

Clay pot making on the wheel

Traditional needle-thread and mirror embroidery

Eco-friendly bamboo basket weaving

Natural fibre household item crafting

This interactive format is attracting children and youth towards India’s rural artistry.

Food Court: A Culinary Tour of India

Food lovers are in for a treat as women from various states have set up live regional food stalls offering authentic flavours such as:

Dal-Baati-Churma (Rajasthan)

Makke di Roti & Sarson da Saag (Punjab)

Dosa-Idli (South India)

Sandesh (West Bengal)

All dishes are prepared traditionally using pure spices, making the food court a major highlight.

Kids Zone, Cultural Evenings and Visitor Comfort

The fair administration has created visitor-friendly spaces, including:

A dedicated Kids Zone with art, storytelling and rural culture activities

Relaxation areas for elderly and women visitors

Evening folk dance and music performances by cultural troupes from across India

These features add to the festive atmosphere and make the mela a family-friendly celebration of rural India.

Free Entry and Visitor Timings

The Saras Aajeevika Mela will continue until February 26, 2026, at Leisure Valley Ground near IFFCO Chowk Metro Station, Gurugram.

Entry: Free for all

Open daily: 11:00 am to 9:30 pm

SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2026 stands as a powerful symbol of women-led rural entrepreneurship, showcasing how Self-Help Groups are transforming livelihoods, preserving traditions, and building a stronger, inclusive India.