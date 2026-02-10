Left Menu

China and India: From Rivals to Partners

China and India are encouraged to view each other as partners rather than competitors, according to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. The statement came after high-level discussions in New Delhi between Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, aimed at managing differences and improving bilateral relations.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has urged China and India to view each other as partners rather than competitors. This comes after a crucial meeting in New Delhi between Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The dialogue is part of ongoing efforts to mend bilateral relations, which were strained by tensions at the border in 2020. The two nations' leaders had previously met in China to initiate this diplomatic reset.

Ma is among several senior Chinese officials who have visited India recently to further strengthen diplomatic ties and manage differences effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

