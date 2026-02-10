Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Historic Pension Reform Empowers Unmarried and Divorced Daughters

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has declared unmarried, widowed, and divorced daughters eligible for family pension. This initiative, approved by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, is celebrated as a measure of respect and governance. The reform includes simplified procedures and new rules effective from April 1, 2026.

Updated: 10-02-2026 21:04 IST
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet has extended family pension eligibility to unmarried, widowed, and divorced daughters. This decision was formalized in a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The newly approved Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2026, aim to streamline pension procedures and provide clarity for retirees. The reform emphasizes fair treatment and social justice for women, markedly enhancing respect for them.

Set to take effect from April 1, 2026, these rules also encompass voluntary retirement and e-service book provisions, alongside a meticulous framework for the National Pension System. The BJP lauds the move as a historic step in sensitivity and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

