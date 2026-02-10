EU Proposes Conditions for Lasting Peace in Ukraine's Persistent Conflict

The European Union is taking steps toward establishing lasting peace in Ukraine by drafting a list of conditions for Russia to fulfill. Announced Tuesday, this move comes as U.S.-led negotiations show little progress in resolving the enduring conflict.

Recent talks between Moscow and Kyiv in Abu Dhabi resulted solely in a prisoner swap, while Russian aggression persists, notably through attacks using cluster munitions on civilian targets. The EU is developing a 'sustainable peace plan' as it questions both Russia's commitment to serious negotiations and the Trump administration's representation of European interests.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas criticized continued Russian bombardments, including targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure during harsh winter conditions. She emphasized that while U.S. diplomatic efforts are appreciated, true sustainable peace requires all parties, including the EU, to agree on conditions. These may involve the return of abducted Ukrainian children and restrictions on Russia's military capacity.

