Left Menu

Major Heroin Bust at Ahmedabad Airport

Customs officials at Ahmedabad airport seized nearly 7 kilograms of heroin from a passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur. The narcotics, concealed in soap-sized boxes, were detected by the Air Intelligence Unit. The passenger was arrested and investigations are ongoing under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:13 IST
Major Heroin Bust at Ahmedabad Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, customs officials at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport seized nearly 7 kilograms of heroin from a male passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur.

The discovery was made as part of an operation by the Air Intelligence Unit, following specific information received. Authorities arrested the passenger on the spot after uncovering the illicit substances.

The heroin was cleverly hidden inside soap-sized boxes and wrapped in silver foil and carbon paper to evade detection. The drugs were found in 29 packets, packed in original packaging but without any actual soap ingredients, underlining the sophisticated smuggling attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Political Debate: War of Words Over Democratic Dynamics

Kerala's Political Debate: War of Words Over Democratic Dynamics

 India
2
Coca-Cola's Strategic Investment Surge in India's Beverage Market

Coca-Cola's Strategic Investment Surge in India's Beverage Market

 India
3
Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Immigration Hearing Amid Tragic Deaths

Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Immigration Hearing Amid Tragic Deaths

 Global
4
Young Stars Shine at WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026

Young Stars Shine at WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026