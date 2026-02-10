Major Heroin Bust at Ahmedabad Airport

In a significant drug bust, customs officials at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport seized nearly 7 kilograms of heroin from a male passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur.

The discovery was made as part of an operation by the Air Intelligence Unit, following specific information received. Authorities arrested the passenger on the spot after uncovering the illicit substances.

The heroin was cleverly hidden inside soap-sized boxes and wrapped in silver foil and carbon paper to evade detection. The drugs were found in 29 packets, packed in original packaging but without any actual soap ingredients, underlining the sophisticated smuggling attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)