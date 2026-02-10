Left Menu

Baku-Washington Pact: A New Era of Strategic Cooperation

The United States and Azerbaijan have signed a strategic partnership agreement in Baku, marking a significant development in economic and security collaboration. The agreement, signed by Vice President JD Vance and President Ilham Aliyev, focuses on defense, artificial intelligence, energy security, and counter-terrorism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:13 IST
Baku-Washington Pact: A New Era of Strategic Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark move, the United States and Azerbaijan formalized a new strategic partnership agreement in Baku, aiming to enhance cooperation in both economic and security domains. This collaboration marks a new phase as Washington eyes greater influence in the South Caucasus region.

The pact, signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and U.S. Vice President JD Vance, highlights key areas including defense sales, artificial intelligence, energy security, and counter-terrorism. Aliyev emphasized that this agreement ushers in an entirely new phase of cooperation between the two nations.

The agreement traces its origins to discussions earlier in the year between President Aliyev and then-U.S. President Donald Trump. This diplomatic effort also included Vance's visit to Armenia, where he signed a deal with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, potentially leading to the construction of a U.S.-backed nuclear power plant in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Political Debate: War of Words Over Democratic Dynamics

Kerala's Political Debate: War of Words Over Democratic Dynamics

 India
2
Coca-Cola's Strategic Investment Surge in India's Beverage Market

Coca-Cola's Strategic Investment Surge in India's Beverage Market

 India
3
Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Immigration Hearing Amid Tragic Deaths

Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Immigration Hearing Amid Tragic Deaths

 Global
4
Young Stars Shine at WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026

Young Stars Shine at WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026