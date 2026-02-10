Baku-Washington Pact: A New Era of Strategic Cooperation

In a landmark move, the United States and Azerbaijan formalized a new strategic partnership agreement in Baku, aiming to enhance cooperation in both economic and security domains. This collaboration marks a new phase as Washington eyes greater influence in the South Caucasus region.

The pact, signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and U.S. Vice President JD Vance, highlights key areas including defense sales, artificial intelligence, energy security, and counter-terrorism. Aliyev emphasized that this agreement ushers in an entirely new phase of cooperation between the two nations.

The agreement traces its origins to discussions earlier in the year between President Aliyev and then-U.S. President Donald Trump. This diplomatic effort also included Vance's visit to Armenia, where he signed a deal with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, potentially leading to the construction of a U.S.-backed nuclear power plant in the region.

