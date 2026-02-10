Vigilance Probe Into Sabarimala Gold Scandal Intensifies

A four-member investigation team has been established by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to examine claims of gold and money misappropriation linked to the Sabarimala temple's flag mast installation in 2017. This directive comes under the guidance of the Kerala High Court.

The team will function under the eye of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau's southern range SP and consists of C S Hari, Saji Shankar, R Rajesh, and Aji G Nath. The creation of this team follows a report by the Sabarimala Chief Vigilance Officer, driven by a devotee's complaint.

The High Court deemed the initial findings critical, necessitating thorough investigation into potential offenses like criminal misappropriation, breach of trust, record falsification, and cheating. These offenses are punishable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

(With inputs from agencies.)