Drone Diplomacy: Erik Prince's Security Force in the DRC

Erik Prince, the controversial founder of the now-defunct Blackwater, has reportedly sent a private security force to assist the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) army in defending the strategic city of Uvira from rebels allegedly backed by Rwanda. This deployment marks Prince's first known frontline involvement in Congo, raising questions about the influence of private security in international conflicts.

The involvement of Prince's forces comes amid U.S. and Qatari attempts to broker peace in the region, a process disrupted by the temporary seizure of Uvira by rebels in December. While the U.S. denies any formal contract with Prince, his mission aligns with broader efforts to stabilize regions rich in critical resources.

Sources indicate that Prince's contractors provided drone support to Congolese forces. The operation coincided with Israeli trainers who were tasked with enhancing local forces' operational capabilities. Despite the lack of official comments from the Congolese and Israeli governments, this collaboration underscores the geopolitical complexity of Congo's mineral-rich landscapes facing ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)