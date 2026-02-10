Teenage Attack in Ufa: Guilty Plea and Investigations Follow
A 15-year-old in Ufa attacked Indian students and police, pleading guilty and receiving a two-month custody. The incident spurred probes into officials' negligence regarding his Neo-Nazi links. Indian consular officials visited recovering victims, emphasizing no serious concerns over their health.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A Russian teenager has pleaded guilty to a violent attack in Ufa that left four Indian medical students and two police officers injured. The 15-year-old was remanded for two months on Tuesday, amid revelations of his connections to a banned Neo-Nazi group.
The attack occurred at the Bashkortostan State Medical University dormitory, where the juvenile wounded students and, during his arrest, injured officers and a guard. Consequently, authorities are scrutinizing local officials for neglecting the boy's extremist ties.
Consulate representatives from India visited the hospitalized victims, reporting favorable recovery progress and no immediate health concerns. This incident highlights tensions in the Muslim-majority republic of Bashkortostan, 1200 km east of Moscow.
