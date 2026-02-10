Left Menu

Commerce Secretary Welcomes Dollar's New Role in Boosting Exports

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick views the current weaker dollar as beneficial for promoting exports and economic growth. He explained that previous manipulation by other countries kept the dollar artificially high, but the present level is more balanced. Lutnick predicts significant GDP growth in upcoming quarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:02 IST
Commerce Secretary Welcomes Dollar's New Role in Boosting Exports
Howard Lutnick
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced on Tuesday that the weaker dollar is beneficial and at a more natural level to support U.S. exports and drive economic growth.

Speaking at a U.S. Senate Appropriations subcommittee, Lutnick addressed recent discussions around the dollar's decreased strength, pointing out that it was previously kept artificially high by other nations to boost their own exports to the U.S. However, he highlighted that trade dynamics are changing under Trump's leadership.

Lutnick expressed optimism, stating that current dollar levels have led to increased U.S. exports and robust GDP growth. He anticipates the GDP could exceed 5% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and possibly surpass 6% in the first quarter of 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

