U.S. State Department Designates Officials for Corruption

The U.S. State Department has publicly designated Palau Senate President Hokkons Baule and former mayor Anderson Jibas for corruption, barring their entry into the U.S. This decision also affects their immediate family members. Baule is accused of accepting bribes for supporting various interests from China.

Updated: 10-02-2026 22:03 IST
The U.S. State Department announced on Tuesday that it has publicly designated Palau Senate President Hokkons Baule and Anderson Jibas, a former mayor from the Marshall Islands, due to alleged corruption.

As a result of these designations, both individuals, along with their immediate family members, are barred from entering the United States. The announcement was made by State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott in an official statement.

According to Pigott, Baule is alleged to have accepted bribes in return for providing advocacy and support for governmental, business, and criminal interests originating from China.

