The United States and Azerbaijan have forged a new strategic partnership in Baku, highlighting economic and security cooperation as they seek to redefine regional dynamics historically dominated by Russia. President Ilham Aliyev and U.S. Vice President JD Vance formalized this agreement, marking a fresh phase in bilateral relations.

Key components of the partnership include bolstering defense sales and exploring advancements in artificial intelligence, alongside continuing efforts in energy security and counter-terrorism. As part of these efforts, the U.S. will supply Azerbaijan with ships to protect its territorial waters, an initiative first discussed during talks in Washington.

Vance's visit to the region underscores a broader U.S. strategy to diversify energy and trade routes away from Russia, including a potential nuclear power facility in Armenia and the proposed TRIPP corridor to enhance connectivity. The partnership aims to position Azerbaijan as a reliable ally, promoting peace and economic stability in an area traditionally caught between Russian and Iranian influences.