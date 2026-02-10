Mystery Surrounds Death of Kerala Lawyer Involved in Narcotics Case

Sathyamol, a 46-year-old lawyer from Ambalappuzha, Kerala, was discovered dead at her residence on Tuesday. The police confirmed her identity and noted her recent release on bail in a narcotics case.

Her son, also implicated in the drugs case, found her lifeless on their house terrace. Authorities are awaiting a post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of her death.

Both Sathyamol and her son faced legal challenges last year after banned substances were found in their possession. The police are probing all elements linked to her demise and have registered a case for further investigation.

