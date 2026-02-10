Mystery Surrounds Death of Kerala Lawyer Involved in Narcotics Case
Sathyamol, a 46-year-old lawyer from Ambalappuzha, Kerala, was found dead at her home. Previously on bail for a narcotics case, her son discovered her body. Police are investigating, pending a post-mortem report, as they examine connections to past legal troubles involving banned drugs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Sathyamol, a 46-year-old lawyer from Ambalappuzha, Kerala, was discovered dead at her residence on Tuesday. The police confirmed her identity and noted her recent release on bail in a narcotics case.
Her son, also implicated in the drugs case, found her lifeless on their house terrace. Authorities are awaiting a post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of her death.
Both Sathyamol and her son faced legal challenges last year after banned substances were found in their possession. The police are probing all elements linked to her demise and have registered a case for further investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Grants Interim Bail to Contractor in Delhi Biker Death Case
Congress Clash: Democrats Challenge Trump's Immigration Tactics After Minnesota Deaths
Kerala's Political Debate: War of Words Over Democratic Dynamics
Tensions Rise Ahead of Telangana Municipal Polls Amid BJP Candidate's Mysterious Death
Mystic's Dark Allegory: Unraveling the Mysterious Car Deaths