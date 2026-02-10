EU's Asylum Shakeup: Fast-Tracking and 'Safe' Country Controversy

In a decisive move, EU lawmakers have approved significant changes to the European Union's asylum system, aiming to speed up asylum rejections and facilitate the transfer of asylum seekers to so-called 'safe' countries. This new approach is indicative of the growing anti-immigration sentiment that has taken root across Europe over the last decade.

Despite being pending final approval from the 27 EU member governments, the newly endorsed Asylum Procedures Regulation introduces a contentious list of 'safe' countries, including Egypt and Tunisia, with questionable human rights records. Humanitarian organizations fiercely criticize the adjustments, warning that they compromise asylum rights.

Prominent voices, such as Olivia Sundberg Diez from Amnesty International, condemn the changes, emphasizing the EU's departure from its longstanding refugee protection commitments. The new rules could lead to rejected asylum claims without thorough review, pushing claimants to unfamiliar territories. Meanwhile, EU member states are preparing to establish 'return hubs,' inspired by Italy's model in Albania, as part of the broader 2023 Migration Pact.

