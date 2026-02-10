Left Menu

EU's Asylum Shakeup: Fast-Tracking and 'Safe' Country Controversy

EU lawmakers have approved changes to the asylum system, fast-tracking rejections and allowing transfers to 'safe' countries. This policy shift reflects Europe's rising anti-immigration sentiment and draws criticism from humanitarian groups concerned about potential human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:45 IST
EU's Asylum Shakeup: Fast-Tracking and 'Safe' Country Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, EU lawmakers have approved significant changes to the European Union's asylum system, aiming to speed up asylum rejections and facilitate the transfer of asylum seekers to so-called 'safe' countries. This new approach is indicative of the growing anti-immigration sentiment that has taken root across Europe over the last decade.

Despite being pending final approval from the 27 EU member governments, the newly endorsed Asylum Procedures Regulation introduces a contentious list of 'safe' countries, including Egypt and Tunisia, with questionable human rights records. Humanitarian organizations fiercely criticize the adjustments, warning that they compromise asylum rights.

Prominent voices, such as Olivia Sundberg Diez from Amnesty International, condemn the changes, emphasizing the EU's departure from its longstanding refugee protection commitments. The new rules could lead to rejected asylum claims without thorough review, pushing claimants to unfamiliar territories. Meanwhile, EU member states are preparing to establish 'return hubs,' inspired by Italy's model in Albania, as part of the broader 2023 Migration Pact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Warfare in Bawana: Law and Crime Intertwined

Gang Warfare in Bawana: Law and Crime Intertwined

 India
2
Tragedy in Delhi: Another Life Lost to Uncovered Manhole

Tragedy in Delhi: Another Life Lost to Uncovered Manhole

 India
3
Gold Smuggling Ring Busted in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar

Gold Smuggling Ring Busted in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar

 India
4
Strikes Set to Disrupt Lufthansa’s Operations Amid Labor Disputes

Strikes Set to Disrupt Lufthansa’s Operations Amid Labor Disputes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026