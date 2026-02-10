Left Menu

Pakistani Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant for Sohail Afridi Over Defamatory Claims

A Pakistani court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi due to inflammatory remarks against state security institutions. This decision follows Afridi's repeated failure to respond to court summons and his alleged false claims made during a media session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:00 IST
Pakistani Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant for Sohail Afridi Over Defamatory Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Tuesday. The case involves Afridi's alleged inflammatory remarks against the country's security institutions.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Authority filed the case on November 9, 2025, accusing Afridi of making false and defamatory claims under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016. These remarks were made during a media interaction outside Adiala Jail on November 6.

Senior Civil Judge Abbas Shah observed Afridi's continued absence from court hearings and issued the arrest warrant, mandating law enforcement to ensure Afridi's presence at the next court session on February 21. This action marks the second time such measures have been taken against Afridi, who allegedly accused security forces of misconduct. The government has denied these allegations.

TRENDING

1
Gang Warfare in Bawana: Law and Crime Intertwined

Gang Warfare in Bawana: Law and Crime Intertwined

 India
2
Tragedy in Delhi: Another Life Lost to Uncovered Manhole

Tragedy in Delhi: Another Life Lost to Uncovered Manhole

 India
3
Gold Smuggling Ring Busted in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar

Gold Smuggling Ring Busted in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar

 India
4
Strikes Set to Disrupt Lufthansa’s Operations Amid Labor Disputes

Strikes Set to Disrupt Lufthansa’s Operations Amid Labor Disputes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026