Serial Matrimony Scammer Arrested for Duping Women Across India

Police have apprehended 32-year-old Sushanth Poojary, accused of conning women on matrimonial websites by promising marriage in exchange for money. Authorities revealed he wedded a victim in Navi Mumbai, before absconding with Rs 6.6 lakh, prompting extensive inquiries unraveling his web of deceit.

Investigation unveiled Poojary's elaborate schemes, reportedly marrying multiple women, extracting funds, and disappearing without trace. Notably, he allegedly scammed women in Udupi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and more, with allegations reaching Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The case took a twist when another suspect from Mangaluru, one Bhaskar, was indicted for abetting Poojary's fraud. With charges extending to serious criminal acts, the duo remains in judicial custody as Mangaluru police delve deeper into their operations.

