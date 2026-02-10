Congress Clash: Democrats Challenge Trump's Immigration Tactics After Minnesota Deaths
U.S. Congressional Democrats grilled top immigration officials over President Trump's intensified immigration enforcement following the killing of two U.S. citizens in Minnesota. The deaths have sparked calls for immigration reforms, funding halts, and a push to 'Abolish ICE', amid heated partisan debates and ongoing investigations.
U.S. Congressional Democrats confronted President Trump's top immigration officials on Tuesday over intensified enforcement measures resulting in the deaths of two U.S. citizens in Minnesota. The officials, representing various immigration agencies, faced critical scrutiny over the president's mass deportation policies reportedly affecting non-criminals, families, and children.
In response to the uproar, Republican Committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino advocated for an impartial investigation into the killings, contrasting with Trump officials' immediate labeling of the victims as 'domestic terrorists'. Democrats, criticizing these aggressive policies, have called for reform, including body cam requirements and targeted criminal enforcement.
Despite video contradictions and mounting opposition, agency officials defended the administration's security measures, citing increased threats and border protection under Trump. The Republican-led Congress has augmented immigration enforcement budgets significantly, while Democrats argue for abolishing ICE, highlighting concerns over civil liberties and procedural violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
