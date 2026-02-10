Left Menu

EU Parliament Approves Controversial Immigration Policies

The European Parliament has approved new immigration policies allowing nations to deny asylum and deport migrants from 'safe' countries. The decision, backed by centre-right and far-right lawmakers, aims to streamline asylum processes but raises concerns over the safety of vulnerable individuals affected by these measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:47 IST
European Parliament members have made a significant move to reshape immigration policies, voting to permit member nations to deny asylum and deport migrants from designated 'safe' countries or those who could apply for asylum elsewhere. This decision, finalized in Strasbourg, marks a pivotal change in the EU's approach to handling asylum procedures.

The recently approved measures, supported by centre-right and far-right lawmakers, aim to build a more efficient and credible asylum system within the EU. Proponents argue that these policies will expedite the processing of unfounded applications and alleviate pressure on the member states' systems. Key countries identified as 'safe' include Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, Kosovo, India, Morocco, and Tunisia.

Critics, however, express grave concerns about the human rights implications of deporting individuals who may face danger in their home countries. Human rights organizations warn about the potential risks and abuses associated with deporting migrants to nations where they may lack community ties or linguistic familiarity. The policies, part of the broader EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, have sparked a contentious debate over the balance between efficiency and human rights within the EU's immigration framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

