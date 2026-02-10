Shital Tejwani's Bail Denied in Pune's 'Elite Scam' Land Deal

On Tuesday, a local court rejected the bail application of Shital Tejwani in connection with the controversial Mundhwa land deal case. Tejwani faces accusations of serious economic offences that have allegedly caused substantial financial losses to the state. Additional Sessions Judge B V Wagh highlighted Tejwani's involvement in what has been termed an 'elite scam.'

Tejwani, serving as a power of attorney holder for the original landowners, is accused of illegally selling 40 acres of government land in Pune's Mundhwa area to Amadea Enterprises LLP. This transaction, valued at Rs 300 crore, significantly undercuts the land's alleged worth of Rs 1,800 crore. The sale included a waiver on a Rs 21 crore stamp duty, which caught the attention of authorities.

The prosecution argues that Tejwani's actions included executing documents for deceased individuals and collaborating with officials to influence outcomes. The defense countered, claiming the matter was civil and highlighted Tejwani's cooperation with investigators, but the court dismissed these arguments, citing the gravity of the allegations and potential risks her release might pose to ongoing investigative efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)