Court Grants Interim Bail to Contractor in Delhi Biker Death Case

A Delhi court has granted interim bail to contractor Himanshu Gupta in connection with the death of a biker who fell into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board. The court ordered no coercive action against Gupta until the next hearing, as the investigation continues with pending arrests and suspensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:53 IST
Court Grants Interim Bail to Contractor in Delhi Biker Death Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Delhi has granted interim bail to contractor Himanshu Gupta, who was facing an arrest warrant for his alleged involvement in a fatal accident involving a 25-year-old biker. The incident occurred when the biker fell into an uncovered 15-foot-deep pit in West Delhi's Janakpuri, dug by the Delhi Jal Board.

Additional Sessions Judge Harleen Singh approved Gupta's interim bail request, emphasizing that no coercive measures should be taken against him until the next scheduled court hearing. The judge also instructed Gupta to join the ongoing investigation on specific dates, as assured by his legal counsel.

The tragic incident resulted in two arrests, including a sub-contractor and a laborer, while three officials from the Delhi Jal Board have been suspended. Police investigations revealed delays in response due to lack of timely information about the accident.

