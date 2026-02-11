Bridge Over Troubled Waters: Trump's New Dispute with Canada

In a new twist to US-Canada relations, President Donald Trump is threatening to delay the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, citing issues with its ownership structure and American material usage. Set to connect Ontario with Michigan by 2026, the bridge holds significant economic importance for both countries.

The White House has stated the president's right to amend the permit for the bridge, which is funded by Canada but jointly owned with Michigan. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed optimism about a resolution following discussions with Trump, despite the White House's claims of an unacceptable ownership structure.

Further complicating matters, Trump has raised the issue of trade policies and expressed a controversial desire to acquire Canada as a US state. Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder has criticized Trump's stance, highlighting financial arrangements and exemptions under the "Buy America" policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)