EU Migration Shake-Up: Asylum System Faces Fundamental Changes

EU lawmakers approved changes to the asylum system, enabling fast-track rejections and transfers to 'safe' countries. This policy shift reflects rising anti-immigration sentiment, criticized for potentially violating human rights. The changes are part of the Migration Pact set to be fully implemented by June 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 03:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 03:12 IST
EU lawmakers have taken a decisive step in reshaping the bloc's asylum system, approving measures that could see faster rejection of applications and the transfer of asylum seekers to countries considered 'safe,' regardless of their connection to those nations.

This legislative move, pending final approval from the 27 EU member governments, underscores a growing anti-immigration sentiment across the region, evidenced by increased support for right-wing parties. It represents a significant policy shift since the 2015-16 refugee crisis.

Critics, including humanitarian organizations, argue that these changes risk violating human rights and diminishing asylum protections under international conventions. However, supporters believe they are essential for managing migration and aligning with the EU's newly endorsed Migration Pact.

