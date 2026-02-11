EU Migration Shake-Up: Asylum System Faces Fundamental Changes

EU lawmakers have taken a decisive step in reshaping the bloc's asylum system, approving measures that could see faster rejection of applications and the transfer of asylum seekers to countries considered 'safe,' regardless of their connection to those nations.

This legislative move, pending final approval from the 27 EU member governments, underscores a growing anti-immigration sentiment across the region, evidenced by increased support for right-wing parties. It represents a significant policy shift since the 2015-16 refugee crisis.

Critics, including humanitarian organizations, argue that these changes risk violating human rights and diminishing asylum protections under international conventions. However, supporters believe they are essential for managing migration and aligning with the EU's newly endorsed Migration Pact.