Stonewall Monument's Pride Flag Removal Sparks Outrage

The removal of the large rainbow Pride flag from the Stonewall National Monument by President Donald Trump's administration has caused significant backlash. The monument, located in New York City's Greenwich Village, is a key symbol of the modern gay rights movement.

The National Park Service stated that the removal aligns with a longstanding policy applied consistently across U.S. national monuments. Nevertheless, local officials accuse the administration of targeting LGBTQ rights, with Mayor Zohran Mamdani labeling the action as an 'act of erasure.'

Despite the policy permitting only certain flags, the removal is seen by many as a political statement. Local leaders, including Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal, plan to raise another rainbow flag, reflecting the rebellious spirit of the Stonewall uprising, foundational to the LGBTQ movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)