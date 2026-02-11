Left Menu

Stonewall Monument's Pride Flag Removal Sparks Outrage

The Trump administration's removal of the rainbow Pride flag from the Stonewall National Monument in New York City has sparked criticism. Officials argue it limits LGBTQ rights. The Park Service cites policy consistency, but local officials plan to raise another flag, reflecting Stonewall's rebellious legacy.

Updated: 11-02-2026 03:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 03:24 IST
The removal of the large rainbow Pride flag from the Stonewall National Monument by President Donald Trump's administration has caused significant backlash. The monument, located in New York City's Greenwich Village, is a key symbol of the modern gay rights movement.

The National Park Service stated that the removal aligns with a longstanding policy applied consistently across U.S. national monuments. Nevertheless, local officials accuse the administration of targeting LGBTQ rights, with Mayor Zohran Mamdani labeling the action as an 'act of erasure.'

Despite the policy permitting only certain flags, the removal is seen by many as a political statement. Local leaders, including Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal, plan to raise another rainbow flag, reflecting the rebellious spirit of the Stonewall uprising, foundational to the LGBTQ movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

