In central Tirana, riot police resorted to tear gas and water cannons during a volatile demonstration involving Molotov cocktails and flares. Protesters, numbering in the thousands, are demanding the resignation of Albania's government over corruption allegations targeting Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku.

The unrest resulted in sixteen demonstrators being hospitalized for burns and other injuries, with police arresting thirteen individuals. Prime Minister Edi Rama faces mounting pressure to dismiss Balluku as accusations from anti-corruption prosecutors continue to escalate.

Opposition figures, including Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha, have described these protests as a pivotal moment for Albania, which remains under EU scrutiny amid its aspirations to join the bloc by 2027, despite enduring challenges with corruption.