Justice Department's Failed Indictment of Democratic Lawmakers Sparks Controversy

Democratic U.S. lawmakers criticized the Trump administration's Justice Department for its failed attempt to indict them over a video urging military personnel to disobey unlawful orders. Senator Elise Slotkin highlighted the grand jury's decision to reject the charges, calling it an affirmation of the rule of law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 08:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 08:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sharp rebuke, Democratic U.S. lawmakers have criticized the Department of Justice under former President Donald Trump following its alleged unsuccessful effort to indict them for encouraging military personnel not to follow illegal orders.

The attempt to secure an indictment, revealed by NBC News and the New York Times, concerned a video in which six Democratic lawmakers, including Senator Elise Slotkin and Senator Mark Kelly, urged military and intelligence personnel to reject unlawful commands. No charges were ultimately pursued.

This incident adds to the broader criticism of Trump's administration, which has been accused of targeting political opponents and deploying federal agents in Democratic-governed cities, leading to legal challenges and street protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

