Justice Department's Failed Indictment of Democratic Lawmakers Sparks Controversy

In a sharp rebuke, Democratic U.S. lawmakers have criticized the Department of Justice under former President Donald Trump following its alleged unsuccessful effort to indict them for encouraging military personnel not to follow illegal orders.

The attempt to secure an indictment, revealed by NBC News and the New York Times, concerned a video in which six Democratic lawmakers, including Senator Elise Slotkin and Senator Mark Kelly, urged military and intelligence personnel to reject unlawful commands. No charges were ultimately pursued.

This incident adds to the broader criticism of Trump's administration, which has been accused of targeting political opponents and deploying federal agents in Democratic-governed cities, leading to legal challenges and street protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)