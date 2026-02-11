Left Menu

Taiwan's Defence Budget Battle: A Test of National Unity

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te has urged parliament to pass a stalled $40 billion defence budget amid rising threats from China. The opposition Kuomintang party wants to scrutinize the proposal, leading to a legislative impasse. Lai emphasizes that national defence is crucial for Taiwan's security and sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 08:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 08:13 IST
In a pivotal moment for Taiwan's legislative agenda, President Lai Ching-te has called on the opposition-controlled parliament to approve his $40 billion defence budget, arguing the necessity to counter increasing threats from China.

The proposed budget has been stalled, as the Kuomintang party advocates for thorough scrutiny, advancing less costly alternatives that primarily finance U.S. weaponry. The impasse underscores political divisions despite shared goals of bolstering defence.

Addressing reporters, President Lai underscored the importance of unified national defence efforts in safeguarding Taiwan's sovereignty. He reiterated the government's willingness to provide detailed explanations, emphasizing that military strengthening is essential for national security and not aggressive intent.

