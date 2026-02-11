Efforts Underway to Resolve Violence in Manipur's Ukhrul District
Manipur's Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho announced ongoing efforts to identify and address those responsible for recent violence in Ukhrul district. Engaging all stakeholders, the state government aims to restore peace following incidents of arson and shooting. Internet services remain suspended to prevent misuse by anti-social elements.
Manipur Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho revealed current steps to identify individuals behind recent acts of violence in Litan, Ukhrul district. Speaking on the sidelines of a program, he highlighted collaborative efforts among stakeholders to reach a resolution.
'The chief minister, government, security forces, and civil society groups are working closely to find a solution,' Dikho stated. 'Although we cannot resolve everything immediately, there are positive signs of improvement.' The Naga People's Front leader noted ongoing efforts to pinpoint the responsible parties and a clearer situation following the initial confusion.
A fresh wave of violence erupted after an alleged assault on a Tangkhul Naga community member, leading to arson and gunfire on Tuesday, prompting a five-day internet suspension in the district. The Home Department aims to prevent the misuse of social media that could exacerbate tensions.
