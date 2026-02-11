Efforts Underway to Resolve Violence in Manipur's Ukhrul District

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho revealed current steps to identify individuals behind recent acts of violence in Litan, Ukhrul district. Speaking on the sidelines of a program, he highlighted collaborative efforts among stakeholders to reach a resolution.

'The chief minister, government, security forces, and civil society groups are working closely to find a solution,' Dikho stated. 'Although we cannot resolve everything immediately, there are positive signs of improvement.' The Naga People's Front leader noted ongoing efforts to pinpoint the responsible parties and a clearer situation following the initial confusion.

A fresh wave of violence erupted after an alleged assault on a Tangkhul Naga community member, leading to arson and gunfire on Tuesday, prompting a five-day internet suspension in the district. The Home Department aims to prevent the misuse of social media that could exacerbate tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)