Grand Jury Blocks Trump Administration's Indictment of Democratic Lawmakers

A grand jury has rejected the Trump administration's attempt to indict six Democratic U.S. lawmakers for urging military personnel not to follow unlawful orders. The decision, supported by anonymous jurors, highlights tensions between the administration and its political opponents, provoking criticism over alleged abuse of power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 09:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 09:10 IST
A grand jury has thwarted efforts by the Trump administration's Justice Department to indict six Democratic lawmakers, according to informed sources on Tuesday. The lawmakers had encouraged military members to refuse illegal orders, prompting President Donald Trump to label them as traitors, potentially warranting execution.

The Democrats involved, including Senators Elise Slotkin and Mark Kelly, and Representatives Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander, Chris Deluzio, and Chrissy Houlahan, were reportedly targeted under federal law prohibiting interference with military loyalty and morale. This attempt was pursued by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro's office in D.C.

The jury's decision, first revealed by NBC News and the New York Times, was met with praise by the lawmakers. They condemned the move as an abuse of power by the Trump administration. This development arises amid ongoing criticisms of Trump's use of federal forces and legal challenges against his administration's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

