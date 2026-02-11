Tragic Midnight Encounter Claims Lives of Two Motorcyclists

In a tragic incident, two motorcycle riders were killed when a car collided with them near Chandpur village around midnight, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The victims, Pramod Kumar Rai, 35, and Anant Rai, 50, were residents of Pandah village and were returning from a function when the mishap occurred.

Despite efforts to locate the driver, he remains unidentified, and the police have registered a case against the unknown driver who fled the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)