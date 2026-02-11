Left Menu

Tragic Midnight Encounter Claims Lives of Two Motorcyclists

Two motorcycle riders, Pramod Kumar Rai and Anant Rai, were tragically killed in a head-on collision with a car near Chandpur village. The accident occurred around midnight while they were returning home. The car driver fled the scene, and the police have launched an investigation to locate the perpetrator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 11-02-2026 09:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 09:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two motorcycle riders were killed when a car collided with them near Chandpur village around midnight, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The victims, Pramod Kumar Rai, 35, and Anant Rai, 50, were residents of Pandah village and were returning from a function when the mishap occurred.

Despite efforts to locate the driver, he remains unidentified, and the police have registered a case against the unknown driver who fled the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

