Tragic Collision Claims Inspector's Life in Sriganganagar

An inspector lost her life and two others sustained injuries during a collision between a police van and a car in Sriganganagar district, as confirmed by local police authorities.

The tragic incident took place at approximately 4 am near the Durga Mandir area. SHO Jyoti Nayak, along with a constable, was conducting patrol duties when the van overturned following the collision, inflicting fatal head injuries upon Nayak.

Emergency services transported the injured to a nearby hospital, where medical personnel pronounced Nayak dead. The investigation into the collision is ongoing, shedding light on pressing road safety issues in the region.

