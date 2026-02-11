Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Inspector's Life in Sriganganagar

An early morning collision involving a police van and a car in Sriganganagar claimed the life of an inspector and left two others injured. SHO Jyoti Nayak, on patrol with a constable, succumbed to severe injuries. The incident highlights road safety concerns in the area.

Jaipur | Updated: 11-02-2026 09:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 09:21 IST
  • India

An inspector lost her life and two others sustained injuries during a collision between a police van and a car in Sriganganagar district, as confirmed by local police authorities.

The tragic incident took place at approximately 4 am near the Durga Mandir area. SHO Jyoti Nayak, along with a constable, was conducting patrol duties when the van overturned following the collision, inflicting fatal head injuries upon Nayak.

Emergency services transported the injured to a nearby hospital, where medical personnel pronounced Nayak dead. The investigation into the collision is ongoing, shedding light on pressing road safety issues in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

