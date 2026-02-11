Australian Court Faces Foreign Interference Case Involving Chinese Nationals

In a significant legal development, two Chinese nationals are due to appear in an Australian court, charged with foreign interference. The accusations involve clandestinely gathering data on a Buddhist organization for a Chinese government agency. This marks the second instance under Australia's 2018 foreign interference legislation.

The Australian Federal Police revealed that the accused, a man and woman in their twenties and thirties, allegedly collaborated with another Chinese national to monitor the Canberra branch of Guan Yin Citta. Australia's top spy official, Mike Burgess, condemned these actions as unacceptable while standing in solidarity with the police.

Although the Chinese embassy in Australia has yet to comment, tensions between the two nations have escalated since the enactment of the foreign interference laws. These measures highlight a growing concern regarding the nation's security amidst an increasingly complex global landscape.

