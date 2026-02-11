Left Menu

Hong Kong's First National Security Case Under Article 23 Sparks Global Outcry

A Hong Kong court convicted Kwok Yin-sang, father of activist Anna Kwok, of a national security violation for attempting to withdraw funds from her insurance. This unprecedented case under Article 23 has drawn global criticism, highlighting concerns over collective punishment and targeting families of pro-democracy figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 10:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 10:22 IST
A Hong Kong court has convicted Kwok Yin-sang, the father of a wanted pro-democracy activist, under Article 23 of a national security law for attempting to manage his daughter's insurance policy. The case marks the first charge under this expanded law and has sparked international criticism.

Kwok's daughter, Anna Kwok, leads a Washington-based advocacy group and is among 34 activists wanted by Hong Kong's national security police. Kwok attempted to withdraw over HK$88,000 from an insurance policy he purchased for her, leading to his conviction and potential two-year prison sentence.

The case has drawn widespread condemnation for targeting the relatives of activists. Human Rights Watch criticized it as an alarming act of collective punishment, arguing it contradicts international human rights principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

