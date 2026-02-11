Left Menu

Unprecedented Security Measures Set the Stage for Bangladesh Elections

Bangladesh's general elections will see unparalleled security with 90% of polling centers under CCTV surveillance and extensive deployment of law enforcement. For the first time, drones and body-worn cameras will be used. The Election Commission aims for a peaceful and fair polling process amid heightened risks.

Bangladesh is gearing up for a pivotal general election, marked by unprecedented security measures. More than half of the polling centers have been identified as 'risk-prone,' with CCTV coverage implemented at 90% of these sites. This initiative represents the most extensive use of technology in the country's electoral history.

Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Mohammad Sanaullah announced that nearly 958,000 law enforcement personnel, including police with body cameras and UAV drones, will be on duty. This strategy is based on meticulous risk assessments and aims to create a peaceful environment for voters across 42,659 polling stations.

The elections coincide with a complex 84-point reform referendum, primarily contested between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-e-Islami. Recent surveys indicate the BNP is favored to lead, positioning Tarique Rahman as the potential next prime minister following fierce political shifts.

