Delhi Court Grants Interim Relief to Contractors in Fatal Pit Case

A Delhi court has extended interim protection to two contractors, Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta, linked to a motorcycle accident that resulted in a young man's death in Janakpuri. The court's decision came as both contractors faced arrest warrants.

During Tuesday's hearing before Additional Sessions Judge Harleen Singh, the contractors filed for anticipatory bail and were ordered to join the police investigation on February 11. Until that date, no coercive action is to be taken against them.

The fatal incident occurred on the night of February 5-6 when Kamal Dhyani, a private bank employee, fell into an open pit left by the Delhi Jal Board. Following the accident, Delhi Police arrested a sub-contractor and a laborer, while three DJB officials were suspended.

(With inputs from agencies.)