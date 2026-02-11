Left Menu

Delhi Court Grants Interim Relief to Contractors in Fatal Pit Case

A Delhi court granted interim protection to two contractors, Himanshu and Kavish Gupta, involved in a motorcyclist's death after falling into a pit. The court ordered no coercive measures against them, provided they cooperate in the investigation scheduled for February 11. The case continues on February 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 10:34 IST
Delhi Court Grants Interim Relief to Contractors in Fatal Pit Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has extended interim protection to two contractors, Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta, linked to a motorcycle accident that resulted in a young man's death in Janakpuri. The court's decision came as both contractors faced arrest warrants.

During Tuesday's hearing before Additional Sessions Judge Harleen Singh, the contractors filed for anticipatory bail and were ordered to join the police investigation on February 11. Until that date, no coercive action is to be taken against them.

The fatal incident occurred on the night of February 5-6 when Kamal Dhyani, a private bank employee, fell into an open pit left by the Delhi Jal Board. Following the accident, Delhi Police arrested a sub-contractor and a laborer, while three DJB officials were suspended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eicher Motors Soars to New Heights with Impressive Profit Growth

Eicher Motors Soars to New Heights with Impressive Profit Growth

 India
2
Political Clash Erupts in J&K Assembly Amidst Controversial Remarks

Political Clash Erupts in J&K Assembly Amidst Controversial Remarks

 India
3

The Future of Car Insurance: Effortless and Secure Online Issuance

 United States
4
Negligence and Tragedy: Death in an Open Manhole

Negligence and Tragedy: Death in an Open Manhole

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026