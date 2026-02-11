Left Menu

Virtual Store Fraud: Thane Man Duped of Over Rs 1.17 Crore

A Thane resident fell victim to online fraud, losing over Rs 1.17 crore. Lured by promises of high returns, he invested in virtual stores on Facebook and TikTok. His attempt to withdraw profits revealed the scam, after which the fraudsters demanded more money. A police case is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-02-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 10:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case of online fraud, a 39-year-old resident of Thane was swindled out of more than Rs 1.17 crore by cybercriminals. The scammers tricked the victim into investing through virtual stores on platforms such as Facebook and TikTok, promising lucrative returns.

The ordeal began when the victim was added to a Facebook group and was persuaded by its members to open a 'Facebook Shop' and a 'TikTok Store.' Initially, to win his trust, the fraudsters transferred a small profit into his digital wallet after a Rs 25,000 investment.

The true extent of the scam was unveiled when the victim attempted to withdraw his supposed earnings. He was informed that his store's 'rating' had decreased due to alleged 'harassment,' and an additional Rs 31.15 lakh was demanded to resolve the issue. A police investigation is now tracking the digital and mobile trails.

(With inputs from agencies.)

