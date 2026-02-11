The Rising Role of Women in Pakistan's Most Lethal Insurgency

Clad in military gear, Yasma Baloch and her husband Waseem posed for a symbolic photo released by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). The image, snapped just before their final mission as suicide bombers, highlights the insurgent group's growing use of women in their operations in Pakistan's volatile southwestern province.

Despite the inability to verify the images' authenticity, analysts believe they are a part of BLA's propaganda strategy to showcase its broadening appeal. This expansion, marked by increased female participation, has raised concerns among authorities, especially with mounting attacks complicating significant regional investments from both China and the U.S.

BLA's strategic shift included not just recruiting women but also utilizing advanced technologies like drones and satellite communications. The involvement of women, drawn from diverse backgrounds, suggests an evolution in tactics and ideology, presenting new challenges for Pakistan's security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)