Left Menu

The Rising Role of Women in Pakistan's Most Lethal Insurgency

The Baloch Liberation Army in Pakistan has seen increasing participation of women in its ranks, with their involvement amplifying the group's reach and impact. This shift reflects a broader appeal beyond traditional tribal structures, and it's strategically used in propaganda to bolster recruitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:10 IST
The Rising Role of Women in Pakistan's Most Lethal Insurgency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Clad in military gear, Yasma Baloch and her husband Waseem posed for a symbolic photo released by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). The image, snapped just before their final mission as suicide bombers, highlights the insurgent group's growing use of women in their operations in Pakistan's volatile southwestern province.

Despite the inability to verify the images' authenticity, analysts believe they are a part of BLA's propaganda strategy to showcase its broadening appeal. This expansion, marked by increased female participation, has raised concerns among authorities, especially with mounting attacks complicating significant regional investments from both China and the U.S.

BLA's strategic shift included not just recruiting women but also utilizing advanced technologies like drones and satellite communications. The involvement of women, drawn from diverse backgrounds, suggests an evolution in tactics and ideology, presenting new challenges for Pakistan's security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eicher Motors Soars to New Heights with Impressive Profit Growth

Eicher Motors Soars to New Heights with Impressive Profit Growth

 India
2
Political Clash Erupts in J&K Assembly Amidst Controversial Remarks

Political Clash Erupts in J&K Assembly Amidst Controversial Remarks

 India
3

The Future of Car Insurance: Effortless and Secure Online Issuance

 United States
4
Negligence and Tragedy: Death in an Open Manhole

Negligence and Tragedy: Death in an Open Manhole

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026