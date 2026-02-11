Tragedy Strikes: Mass Shooting Shakes Tumbler Ridge

In a devastating incident, ten individuals have died, including the suspected shooter, in a tragic mass shooting at a high school in western Canada. Described as one of the deadliest shootings in Canada's recent history, this tragic event took place on Tuesday in the small community of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, sending ripples of shock and grief across the nation.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, six victims were found dead within the high school, two at a nearby residence linked to the attack, and another lost their life en route to the hospital. Described as a female, the incident marks an unusual development, considering mass shootings in North America are predominantly carried out by males.

Tumbler Ridge's tight-knit populace, along with local officials, are dealing with the aftermath. Police forces reached the scene promptly, potentially saving more lives, while counseling will be provided to those affected. Prime Minister Mark Carney, expressing his condolences, postponed a major announcement in light of the tragedy.

