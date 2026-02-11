Left Menu

Crypto Chaos: Bithumb's $40 Billion Bitcoin Blunder

Bithumb, South Korea's second-largest crypto exchange, faced a major system flaw, accidentally transferring over $40 billion in assets, causing a Bitcoin price drop. CEO Lee Jae-won admitted the error during a parliamentary hearing, as worries about regulatory oversight increase in the country's robust virtual asset market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:21 IST
Bithumb, one of South Korea's top crypto exchanges, revealed on Wednesday startling internal system flaws that led to a dangerous lapse, allowing for a mistaken transfer of over $40 billion in assets last week.

The exchange mistakenly gave away approximately 620,000 bitcoins during a promotional event, intended as 620,000 won, causing a 17% downturn in Bitcoin prices. Bithumb's CEO, Lee Jae-won, highlighted the issue as a lag in processing transactions that delayed updates to asset balances.

While most bitcoins were recovered, 1,786 had been moved before account freezes. This incident ignited discussions about regulatory oversight, with FSS Governor Lee Chan-jin advocating for stricter regulations akin to those for banks, despite current legal constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

