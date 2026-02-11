Left Menu

High-Stakes Meeting: Trump and Netanyahu on Iran, Missiles, and Middle East Peace

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are set to meet at the White House to discuss a broad range of security issues including Iran's missile arsenal and nuclear program. The meeting is part of efforts to shape U.S. diplomacy and address regional security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:36 IST
High-Stakes Meeting: Trump and Netanyahu on Iran, Missiles, and Middle East Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, where talks are expected to focus on expanding U.S. negotiations with Iran to encompass Tehran's missile threats and other security challenges beyond its nuclear program.

This marks Netanyahu's seventh meeting with Trump since the president took office, as the Israeli leader seeks to influence upcoming U.S. discussions with Iran amidst mounting Middle East tensions. Trump, maintaining his staunch support for Israel, has threatened military strikes if a deal with Iran is not achieved.

The leaders will also address the ongoing situation in Gaza, as Netanyahu's visit coincides with U.S. attempts to advance a stalled Gaza peace deal. The meeting comes amid U.S. re-engagement with Iran and discussions about potentially broadening nuclear talks to include Iran's missile capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Clash Erupts in J&K Assembly Amidst Controversial Remarks

Political Clash Erupts in J&K Assembly Amidst Controversial Remarks

 India
2

The Future of Car Insurance: Effortless and Secure Online Issuance

 United States
3
Negligence and Tragedy: Death in an Open Manhole

Negligence and Tragedy: Death in an Open Manhole

 India
4
BJP Demands Apology, Stages Walkout Over CM's Remarks

BJP Demands Apology, Stages Walkout Over CM's Remarks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026