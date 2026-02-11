High-Stakes Meeting: Trump and Netanyahu on Iran, Missiles, and Middle East Peace

President Donald Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, where talks are expected to focus on expanding U.S. negotiations with Iran to encompass Tehran's missile threats and other security challenges beyond its nuclear program.

This marks Netanyahu's seventh meeting with Trump since the president took office, as the Israeli leader seeks to influence upcoming U.S. discussions with Iran amidst mounting Middle East tensions. Trump, maintaining his staunch support for Israel, has threatened military strikes if a deal with Iran is not achieved.

The leaders will also address the ongoing situation in Gaza, as Netanyahu's visit coincides with U.S. attempts to advance a stalled Gaza peace deal. The meeting comes amid U.S. re-engagement with Iran and discussions about potentially broadening nuclear talks to include Iran's missile capabilities.

