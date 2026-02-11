Breakthrough in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Investigation
Authorities released video footage of a masked man linked to the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, mother of journalist Savannah Guthrie. The video marks a significant development in the case, with a suspect detained for questioning. Despite ransom notes, no proof of life has surfaced following her disappearance.
A video showing a masked man involved in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie was released by authorities, marking a significant breakthrough in the investigation. Savannah Guthrie's mother was abducted nine days prior, with the video depicting the suspect tampering with her doorbell camera.
The footage, alongside the first arrest in the case, provides new leads as investigators continue their search for the 84-year-old, who is believed to have been taken for ransom. DNA traces confirm blood found at the scene is Nancy Guthrie's, who is in frail health and requires medication.
Despite savannah Guthrie and her siblings' pleas and ransom offers, no proof of life has emerged. Authorities urge public assistance while the investigation intensifies, with White House officials and the FBI closely monitoring developments.
