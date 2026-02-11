Antisemitic Incidents Spike in Britain Amid Rising Global Tensions
Britain observed a 4% increase in antisemitic incidents in 2025, marking it as the second worst year on record. The spike followed a deadly synagogue attack in Manchester. The Community Security Trust reports 3,700 incidents in 2025, highlighting global antisemitism rise post-Gaza conflict.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Antisemitic incidents in Britain rose by 4% in 2025, according to data from the Community Security Trust (CST). This makes last year the second worst on record for such incidents, largely fueled by the aftermath of a deadly attack on a Manchester synagogue in October.
The CST recorded 3,700 incidents, a decrease of 14% from the peak levels seen in 2023. However, the rise in antisemitic sentiment echoed globally following the violent events involving Hamas in Gaza and Israel in October 2023.
The Manchester attack last year, which coincided with Yom Kippur, was the most severe incident, resulting in the deaths of two Jewish worshippers. This led to immediate spikes in antisemitism, marking the highest daily totals of incidents recorded in 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia Calls for Criminal Charges Over Israeli Airstrike on Aid Convoy
Canada Condemns Israeli West Bank Expansion
Nationwide Protests Unite Arabs and Jews in Israel Against Rising Violence
Controversial Steps in Israeli West Bank Policy Escalate Tensions
Violence Erupts Amid Protests Against Israeli Leader's Visit in Sydney