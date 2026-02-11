Left Menu

Empowering Citizens: AAP's Push for 'Right to Recall'

AAP MP Raghav Chadha urged the introduction of a 'Right to Recall' mechanism, allowing voters to remove underperforming political representatives mid-term. He stressed that such a system would enhance accountability and strengthen democratic oversight, while emphasizing the need for safeguards to prevent misuse.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:04 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha has called for a 'Right to Recall' law, giving voters the authority to oust elected officials before their term ends if they fail to perform. Speaking during the Zero Hour, Chadha emphasized that while Indian voters can elect MPs and MLAs, they lack a direct avenue to remove them mid-term for poor performance.

Chadha argued that introducing this mechanism—allowing voters to call for a recall through a structured process—will promote accountability. He noted the existence of similar practices in over 20 democracies, such as the US and Switzerland. However, Chadha also pointed out the necessity of precautions to prevent political misuse and instability.

He suggested implementing guardrails including a minimum voter petition threshold of 35-40% to trigger a recall vote, and an 18-month lock-in period post-election. Grounded in proven misconduct or severe neglect rather than political disagreements, a recall would require over 50% voter support for removal. Other issues discussed in the session included the stray dog menace, Darbhanga airport development, and impacts of the US trade deal on soybean farmers.

