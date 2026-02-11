Left Menu

Empowering the National Commission for Minority Rights

DMK MP P Wilson proposed granting constitutional status to the National Commission for Minorities in the Rajya Sabha. He highlighted issues like mob lynching and misuse of anti-conversion laws. Wilson urged the government to fill commission vacancies and enhance its enforcement powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:17 IST
Empowering the National Commission for Minority Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

DMK member P Wilson made a passionate appeal in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, urging the Indian government to grant constitutional status to the National Commission for Minorities. His call to action aimed at bolstering the commission's powers to safeguard minority communities effectively in the face of rising targeted violence.

Wilson highlighted disturbing trends, citing incidents like mob lynching and vandalism of religious institutions, and criticized the misuse of anti-conversion laws. He revealed that since 2020, nearly 400 cases were filed under these laws, resulting in 1,200 arrests, many of whom were acquitted later. The MP stressed the urgent need for institutional protection.

Vacant commission positions were another critical concern raised by Wilson, describing the body as ineffective at addressing issues of discrimination and violence. He called for immediate governmental action to amend the Constitution and the National Commission for Minorities Act to empower the commission with investigatory and enforcement capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pam Bondi Faces Intense Scrutiny Over DOJ's Epstein Files Redactions

Pam Bondi Faces Intense Scrutiny Over DOJ's Epstein Files Redactions

 Global
2
Instagram's Day in Court: Evaluating the Impact of Endless Scroll

Instagram's Day in Court: Evaluating the Impact of Endless Scroll

 Global
3
Inferno Forecast: Southern Hemisphere Battles Record-Breaking Wildfires

Inferno Forecast: Southern Hemisphere Battles Record-Breaking Wildfires

 Global
4
Legal Unraveling: Trump's Deregulatory Move Opens Wave of Climate Lawsuits

Legal Unraveling: Trump's Deregulatory Move Opens Wave of Climate Lawsuits

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026