Empowering the National Commission for Minority Rights

DMK member P Wilson made a passionate appeal in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, urging the Indian government to grant constitutional status to the National Commission for Minorities. His call to action aimed at bolstering the commission's powers to safeguard minority communities effectively in the face of rising targeted violence.

Wilson highlighted disturbing trends, citing incidents like mob lynching and vandalism of religious institutions, and criticized the misuse of anti-conversion laws. He revealed that since 2020, nearly 400 cases were filed under these laws, resulting in 1,200 arrests, many of whom were acquitted later. The MP stressed the urgent need for institutional protection.

Vacant commission positions were another critical concern raised by Wilson, describing the body as ineffective at addressing issues of discrimination and violence. He called for immediate governmental action to amend the Constitution and the National Commission for Minorities Act to empower the commission with investigatory and enforcement capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)