Delhi Court Acquits Duo in 2014 IAF Staffer Murder Case

A Delhi court has acquitted two men accused of the murder of a 33-year-old Indian Air Force staff member in 2014, citing a lack of conclusive evidence. The case involved Brahm Prakash alias Sunny and Khajaan Singh alias Renu, who were charged with the murder of Arun, an IAF staffer.

Judge Gurmohina Kaur noted that the prosecution failed to establish an unbroken chain of circumstantial evidence against the accused. The case initially presented as a road accident was later investigated as a murder, but inconsistencies, such as missing evidence and unreliable ocular testimony, weakened the prosecution's case.

The court emphasized the foundational legal principle that necessitates proving the accused's guilt beyond reasonable doubt and presumes innocence in its absence. Citing material shortcomings in the investigation, both accused were acquitted of charges including murder and destruction of evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)